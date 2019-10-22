Breaking News Emails
By Minyvonne Burke
A Georgia driver survived after several large logs crashed through the windshield into the back of the vehicle.
The accident happened on Oct. 11 in Whitfield County, which borders Tennessee state line, as the driver was traveling behind a logging truck.
Photos show several logs sticking out the back of the vehicle and the driver's seat damaged and in the recline position. Shards of glass and debris are littered across the seats and floor.
The driver, who has not been identified, suffered only minor injuries, the Whitfield County Fire Department said.