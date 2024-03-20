Georgia poised to execute Willie Pye in its first execution since before the pandemic

Georgia is set to execute a prisoner Wednesday evening for the first time since January 2020, joining other states that have revived the practice as the death penalty in the U.S. entered a new frontier of punishment this year.

Willie James Pye, 59, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at a state prison in Butts County, south of Atlanta, for the 1993 killing of an ex-girlfriend.

His request for clemency from the State Board of Pardons and Paroles was rejected Tuesday. The board has "the sole constitutional authority to grant clemency in a death penalty case" in Georgia, it said.

Willie James Pye. Georgia Department of Corrections via AP

Anti-death penalty groups had tried to halt the execution of Pye, who is Black, arguing that he was represented by a court-appointed attorney accused of using a racial slur in another Black man's case and that his records show he has signs of an intellectual disability, potentially caused by fetal alcohol syndrome.

In an eleventh-hour effort, lawyers for Pye filed an emergency motion in a federal appeals court seeking to temporarily halt his execution, a common course of action for death row inmates that could lead the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.

"Had defense counsel not abdicated his role, the jurors would have learned that Mr. Pye is intellectually disabled and has an IQ of 68," his lawyers argued in their request for clemency.