ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, in his first public comments about the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man in late February, on Thursday called the videotaped slaying "absolutely horrific."
Before briefing reporters on the state's efforts to curb coronavirus, Kemp said his constituents "deserve answers" about the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, who was gunned down on Feb. 23 in Brunswick, a coastal city about midway between Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida.
A neighbor captured footage of the fatal confrontation in which white men confronted Arbery as a possible burglary suspect. The man's family has insisted Arbery was a health buff and was simply jogging through that neighborhood when he was gunned down.
"Earlier this week, I watched the video depicting Mr. Arbery’s last moments of life. I can tell you it’s absolutely horrific and Georgians deserve answers," Kemp said.
The governor said he's been in contact with state police head Vic Reynolds, who announced Wednesday his agency had joined the investigation.
"I have full confidence in Vic Reynolds and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation," Kemp said. "I know that they will be working around the clock to thoroughly and independently investigate Mr. Arbery’s death to find the truth."
Kemp declined comment when asked if Glynn County police have properly investigated the case so far. Police say Arbery was chased by Brunswick resident Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, before the fatal shooting.
The governor said he called for a GBI probe "right after seeing that horrific video."
"I've told Director Reynolds to follow the facts, follow the truth and to administer justice," Kemp said. "I have no doubt in my mind that it will be fair and that Director Reynolds and this seasoned team that he has of investigators will work very quickly but they will also be very thorough and they will go wherever the truth takes them."
So far no one has been charged or arrested for Arbery's killing, which happened more than 10 weeks ago.
George Barnhill, one of the prosecutors who first handled the case, defended the McMichaels' actions, as well as a third man who was part of the incident. In a letter to the Glynn County Police Department obtained by NBC News, Barnhill wrote the men had "solid first hand probable cause" to chase after Arbery, a "burglary suspect," and stop him. Barnhill also said that after watching the video of the incident, "given the fact Arbery initiated the fight" and grabbed the shotgun, Travis McMichael "was allowed to use deadly force to protect himself" under Georgia law.
"The Glynn County Police Department should have arrested these men on the day of the shooting," family attorney Lee Merritt told MSNBC on Thursday. "All they needed was probable cause that a crime was committed."
Blayne Alexander reported from Atlanta and David K. Li from New York.