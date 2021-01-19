Georgia lawyer said he kicked in Pelosi's door, she could've been 'torn into little pieces'

A Georgia lawyer boasted that he and fellow rioters "kicked in Nancy Pelosi's office door" and the House speaker dodged being "torn into little pieces," according to a criminal complaint.

William McCall Calhoun Jr., an attorney from Americus, Georgia, has been charged with entering a restricted building, violent or disorderly conduct and obstructing official proceedings of government, according to an FBI affidavit seeking his arrest.

The FBI's National Threat operation Center received a tip that Calhoun documented — in words and video on social media — his role in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building, according to the affidavit.

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in hopes of stopping Congress from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory. At least five people died as a result of the violence.

Calhoun said the "mob" searched through Pelosi's "inner sanctum," according to his Facebook post cited in the affidavit.

"And get this - the first of us who got upstairs kicked in Nancy Pelosi's office door and pushed down the hall towards her inner sanctum, the mob howling with rage," Calhoun wrote, according to the FBI.

"Crazy Nancy probably would have been torn into little pieces but she was nowhere to be seen."

Calhoun's Facebook and Parler accounts, cited in the affidavit, appeared to be deleted by Tuesday afternoon.

The suspected rioter was taken into custody on Friday and will remain in jail until his bail hearing on Thursday, according to a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Georgia.

An attorney for Calhoun did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Calhoun, who practices criminal and insurance law, was in good standing and has not been targeted for any discipline, according to Georgia Bar Association records.

A spokesman for the association declined to discuss Calhoun on Tuesday afternoon but said in a statement: "The Bar only has jurisdiction over lawyers in their professional lives, so the rules do not cover personal conduct unless a member is convicted of a crime."

He's been licensed to practice law in Georgia since 1990.