Georgia man arrested for allegedly breeding and training over 100 pit bulls for dog fighting

Police in Georgia have arrested a man for allegedly breeding and training 106 pit bulls for dog fighting, according to a news release.

Vincent Lemark Burrell, 55, was arrested by the Paulding County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday at his home about 30 miles from Atlanta after a long investigation for his alleged role in the "massive dog fighting operation."

Detectives found unvaccinated pit bulls at the suspect's home that were left outside for days on end and tied to trees or metal stumps in the ground "using large and extremely heavy logging chains and thick collars." Some of the pit bulls were emaciated while others were very strong and aggressive towards other dogs, according to police.

Dog collars seized in connection with a Georgia man who was arrested for allegedly breeding and training over 100 pit bulls for dog fighting. Paulding County Sheriff

There were also dogs in the suspect's basement, where the presence and strong smell of excrement and urine made authorities have to wear protective equipment to enter the home.

"Conditions where dogs were being housed, both inside and on the exterior of this property, were not fit for humans, much less dogs," the sheriff's office said in the statement.

The dogs were taken by authorities to various rescue facilities.

Burrell was arrested without incident and charged with felony counts of cruelty to animals and dog fighting. He remains at the Paulding County Jail where he's being held without bond.

It’s not clear as of Sunday if Burrell has an attorney.

Paulding County authorities including the sheriff's office and the marshal's bureau have secured multiple search warrants for Burrell's home and are investigating. The sheriff's office is expecting over one hundred more counts against the suspect.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this case to come forward.