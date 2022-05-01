Georgia man charged with wife's murder after reports she died by suicide

A Georgia man who initially reported his wife died by suicide has been charged with felony murder after police grew suspicious that the man might not be telling the full story.

Troy Newton Scarborough, of Gray, Georgia, was arrested in late March on one count of possession of a firearm by convicted felon and had been in custody ever since.

While Scarborough was in custody, police began investigating the death of his wife, Shyanne Schroeder, according to a Facebook post by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 27, police responded to Scarborough and Schroeder's home, where they found Schroeder with a gunshot wound to the head.

Scarborough claimed her death was a suicide but the responding deputies "got the feeling that something wasn’t right about this case," the post read.

Officials later said they determined Scarborough had caused Schroeder's death and charged him.

In addition to a felony murder charge and possession of a firearm by convicted felon, Scarborough has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the post.

"I would like to thank our investigators and deputies for all their hard work, without which there may have been a huge miscarriage of justice," said Jones County Sheriff R.N. “Butch” Reece. "I also want to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigations for their technical expertise and assistance in this case."

Scarborough is being held without bail. NBC News was not immediately able to contact Scarborough's representation for comment.