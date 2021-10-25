DUBLIN, Ga. — Federal prosecutors say a man used a pandemic relief loan to buy a $57,000 Pokémon card.

Court records show Vinath Oudomsine is charged with lying on an application for a pandemic economic relief loan about the number of people his business employed and the company’s gross revenue. The Dublin, Georgia, man faces one count of wire fraud.

The court filing said Oudomsine received $85,000 in August of last year, and used the money to buy a Pokémon card for $57,789.

The Telegraph of Macon, Georgia, reports that defense lawyers issued a statement declining to talk about the case.

Rare Pokémon cards can sell for thousands of dollars. Collectors have been bidding up prices for trading cards, video games and other mementos.

Dublin, a city of about 16,000 people, is located about 130 miles southeast of Atlanta.