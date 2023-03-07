Georgia man visiting Baton Rouge for work trip found dead more than a week after he disappeared

A Georgia man visiting Baton Rouge for a business trip was found dead more than a week after he was reported missing, police said Monday.

Nathan Millard, 42, went to a Louisiana State University basketball game and then to Happy's Irish Pub with a client on Feb. 23, police told NBC affiliate WVLA of Baton Rouge.

Millard, of Covington, Georgia, left the pub around 11:30 p.m. to walk the short distance back to his Courtyard Marriott hotel, said Texas EquuSearch, an organization that helps find missing people.

He never made it back to his hotel.

The group said that Millard's phone and wallet were found discarded.

Nathan Millard. via Texas EquuSearch

Police said in a Facebook post that Millard's body was found around 3:34 a.m. Monday on Scenic Highway. Sgt. L’Jean McKneely told WVLA that his body was wrapped in plastic and rolled into a rug.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the investigation into Millard’s death remains ongoing.