Georgia middle school student arrested in stabbing of teacher during class

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A student at a Georgia middle school was arrested on Monday for allegedly stabbing a teacher during class, school officials said.

An eighth-grader at Trickum Middle School in Lilburn was in a language arts class when he allegedly attacked the teacher.

Principal Ryan Queen said in a statement to NBC News that the student was immediately taken into custody "and all other students are safe."

The teacher was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. Queen said the teacher was awake and talking to first responders following the incident.

Students were not dismissed early from the school.

The identity of the teacher and student were not immediately released.