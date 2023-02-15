Georgia police officer charged with concealing death of missing 16-year-old girl

A Georgia police officer has been fired and arrested in connection with concealing the death of missing 16-year-old girl Susana Morales, whose remains were found last week.

Morales of Norcross, Georgia, was last seen on July 26.

Morales had texted her mom the night she went missing at 9:40 p.m. saying she was on her way home, Gwinnett County police said. Her cellphone data and video footage showed her walking in the direction of her home, but detectives said they believe she may have gotten into a vehicle.

The cellphone data indicated that her last known location was Oak Loch Trace until the phone died or was turned off, authorities said.

Susana Morales. WXIA

Her remains were found on Feb. 6.

Gwinnett County police said a passerby reported seeing what they believed were human remains in the woods near Highway 316 between Downing Creek and the Barrow County Line. The remains were later identified as Morales, authorities said.

Days after the discovery of the remains, police announced the arrest of Miles Bryant, 22, a police officer in the Atlanta suburb of Doraville.

He was charged with concealing the death of another and false report of a crime in connection with Morales’ death, police said in a news release Monday.

Authorities haven't shared details regarding Morales' death, which remains under investigation.

However, it's not believed there was "any connection between Susana and Miles," a spokesperson for the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

Bryant was fired from the Doraville Police Department on Monday after city officials were made aware of the charges in Gwinnett County, a city spokesperson said. He was employed by Doraville police since May 2021.

“The city of Doraville and its police department are fully cooperating with the Gwinnett Police Department in its investigation of Mr. Bryant. Our prayers rest with the family and friends of Susana Morales and everyone else affected by this tragedy," said a statement from the city.

Bryant is being held at the Gwinnett Detention Center without bond.

He appeared in court on Tuesday. Bryant remained silent as a judge read out the charges, and he did not have an attorney, NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta reported.