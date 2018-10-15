Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Georgia police are looking for answers in the death of an aspiring model who was shot in the neck while driving, which was only discovered by doctors after she was in car crash captured on surveillance video.

On Saturday, police released the video from a nearby gas station and asked the occupants of two cars near Kelsey Quayle's, just before her car crashed, to come forward.

Quayle, 28, was driving along Upper Riverdale Road in Riverdale, Georgia, on Oct. 8 when the Mazda 626 she was driving drifted out of its lane, and collided with a Suzuki XL-7 and a Ford Escape, according to a press release.

Initially, authorities thought it was simply a car accident, but after being transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, medical staff noticed the gunshot wound to Quayle's neck. She was later taken off life support and died on Oct. 10.

It is believed Quayle was shot just before her car started to drift, police said.

Hoping someone near the scene of the accident could provide answers, police released surveillance footage showing multiple angles leading up to the crash.

"We would especially like to speak with the driver of the white SUV and the driver of the gray sedan that is seen passing Kelsey's vehicle as it is traveling in the lanes of oncoming traffic," Clayton County Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Quayle's family is also trying to figure out what happened.

"She didn't have any enemies, she never mentioned anything about any stalkers or never had a person that was bugging her," Quayle's sister Kayleigh Martin said. "You know, like I said, she just moved there so she didn't know anybody. It's just a mystery for all of us."

Martin said she hopes the people in the cars seen on the surveillance footage will be able to give her family more information about her sister's death.

"It is such a mystery and just would love for somebody to come forward so that the person who did this takes responsibility," she said.