Georgia police respond to Marjorie Taylor Greene's home after swatting call

Police rushed to the Georgia home of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday after a false report of a shooting there, authorities said, calling it an incident of swatting.

A 911 call placed at 1:03 a.m. prompted officers in Rome, about 70 miles northwest of Atlanta, to respond to Greene's home because of "a subject being shot multiple times," according to a police statement.

"When officers responded they discovered this was the home of Marjorie Taylor Greene," the statement continued. "She assured the officers there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as 'swatting.'”

A second 911 call from the alleged suspect, using a computer generated voice, stated that they "were upset about Mrs. Greene’s political view on transgender youth rights," police said.

Greene told followers she was appreciative of the police response.

"I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County," the Republican lawmaker tweeted.

Swatting is the act of calling 911 to falsely report a crime in progress in order to prompt a police response.

Celebrities and everyday Americans have been targets, with the most infamous incident happening in December 2017, when police in Wichita, Kansas, fatally shot a man whose home was falsely implicated in a shooting.