Georgia's Cherokee County closes third high school for COVID concerns

The Cherokee County School District in Georgia announced on Sunday it will close a third high school through the end of the month amid an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The district decided to close Creekview High School after 25 students tested positive for the virus, and 500 of its 1,800 in-person students were placed "precautionary quarantine," it said in a Sunday statement. The additional tests pending could “significantly increase the quarantine total” and the decision was made with school board and department of health.

Creekview High School in Canton, Ga. Google Maps

Creekview is the third high school in the Georgia district outside Atlanta to close. The district also suspended classes at Etowah High and Woodstock High for the similar outbreaks. All three schools are tentatively schedule to reopen on August 31. The school began the year with around 31,000 of its 42,000 students attending in-person instruction. The district recommended students wear masks, but did not require it.

“As we have said since we announced our reopening, we will not hesitate to quarantine students and close classrooms in an effort to continue operating school in-person for as long as possible,” the district said. serves said.

The district superintendent, Brian Hightower, encouraged students to wear masks in a statement last week.

“As your Superintendent, I wear a mask whenever I cannot social distance," Hightower said. "We know all parents do not believe the scientific research that indicates masks are beneficial, but I believe it and see masks as an important measure to help us keep schools open."

The latest high school closure comes after a 15-year-old boy died from the coronavirus on Saturday in a different suburban Atlanta district, making him the second-youngest virus fatality in the state after a 7-year-old boy died last week. The state said the teenager had no known pre-existing conditions, according to NBC Atlanta affiliate WXIA. Georgia has recorded more than 230,000 cases of the coronavirus, including more than 4,600 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.