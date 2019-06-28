Breaking News Emails
A federal lawsuit filed in Atlanta on Friday claims that a Georgia law that bans most abortions is unconstitutional.
The law, set to go into effect on Jan. 1, effectively bans abortions at about six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women even know they are pregnant. It's among the nation's strictest abortion laws.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp acknowledged when he signed the so-called heartbeat bill into law in May that it was likely to face a legal challenge.
The suit, the first filed against the law, is brought by the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights on behalf of Georgia abortion providers and reproductive rights advocates.
“This legislation is blatantly unconstitutional under nearly 50 years of U.S. Supreme Court precedent. Politicians should never second guess women’s health care decisions,” Sean J. Young, legal director of the ACLU of Georgia, said in a statement. “Politicians have no business telling women or a couple when to start or expand a family."
The Georgia legislation is one of a slew of recent anti-abortion bills passed across the country, including a near-total ban on abortions in Alabama. The ACLU and other organizations are suing to block the bans, which they say are unconstitutional under the 1973 Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision that federally legalized abortion.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.