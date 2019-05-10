Breaking News Emails
Multiple production companies have announced they will no longer film in Georgia after the state passed an restrictive abortion law.
The law, signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp Tuesday, bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be as early as six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant.
Georgia has quietly become a major production location for film and television largely due to tax incentives that state offers.
In 2016, according to the nonprofit Film LA, seventeen of the year’s top 100 films were produced in Georgia, more than California. Gov. Kemp said earlier this year that the industry employs around 200,000 Georgians and brings in tens of billions of dollars of revenue to the state.
David Simon, creator of the “The Wire,” said his production company, Blown Deadline Productions, will cease filming in the state.
“Our comparative assessments of locations for upcoming development will pull Georgia off the list until we can be assured the health options and civil liberties of our female colleagues are unimpaired,” Simon tweeted Wednesday.
Mark Duplass, whose Duplass Brother Production has a multifilm deal with Netflix, tweeted, “Don’t give your business to Georgia,” and asked other producers to join him.
While the announced boycott may be limited at this point, others in the film industry may join it.
CounterNarrative Films said it will no longer work in Georgia, and Christine Vachon, whose company, Killer Films has produced Oscar-winning and -nominated films like “Boys Don’t Cry” and “Carol,” tweeted her company won’t film in Georgia “until this ridiculous law is overturned.”
In March, before the bill was signed into law, actress Alyssa Milano delivered a letter to Gov. Kemp and Georgia Speaker of the House David Ralston signed by 50 other famous actors saying, “We cannot in good conscience continue to recommend our industry remain in Georgia if HB 481 becomes law.”
Milano confirmed to Buzzfeed News she will honor the boycott now that the ban has been passed.
The Motion Picture Association of America said in a statement to Variety it is monitoring the situation.
“It is important to remember that similar legislation has been attempted in other states, and has either been enjoined by the courts or currently being challenged,” the association said.