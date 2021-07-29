Georgia teen dies after being struck by lightning on Florida beach

A 17-year-old boy died Wednesday after he was struck by lightning while vacationing at a Florida beach earlier this month.

Walker Bethune, from Macon, Georgia, was vacationing on Marco Island with his family July 17 when, at roughly 3:47 p.m., he was hit by lightning, NBC affiliate WBBH reports.

Bethune's father performed CPR shortly before the boy was airlifted to a nearby hospital in Miami, where he succumbed to his injuries nearly 11 days later, according to WBBH.

A spokesperson for the city of Marco Island confirmed that there was a threat of lightning that day and that an alarm system was alerting residents of the threat from roughly 2:15 p.m. until 4:03 p.m., WBBH reports.

On Wednesday, the boy's school, Stratford Academy, confirmed he "passed away from his injuries sustained during his tragic accident."

"You have fervently prayed for Walker and his family over the last 11 days and we ask that you do not stop," the school wrote in a Facebook post. "Walker was loved by all within our school family and we lift up his family and friends during this unbearably difficult time."

The teen's family set up a page on Caring Bridge where they announced Wednesday that "Walker has finished his race here on Earth."

"He passed away peacefully this afternoon, listening to one of his favorite Allman Brothers songs, appropriately named, 'Soulshine.' Our hearts feel an unimaginable pain, but through this journey you have taken with us, we hope that you have found inspiration to draw nearer to God."

The family's final words on the Caring Bridge page were, "We feel your love."