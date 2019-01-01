Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

A Georgia teenager took his own life after accidentally fatally shooting his friend while showing off a gun, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday in the suburb of Lawrenceville, about 30 miles outside of Atlanta. The Gwinnett County Police Department identified the teenagers in a tweet as Chad Carless, 17, and Devin Hodges, 15.

Hodges was showing off a handgun to a group of four friends in a makeshift shed near a home when the weapon went off and struck Carless, who was sitting next to him, police said. The three teens fled, while one called 911, the department said in a news release.

Carless died from the injury before officers could arrive, according to police.

Hodges was seen by police running between two homes, the department said. He then shot and killed himself as officers were trying to find those involved, police said.

“Our thoughts are with the families of both these young men,” the department said.

Police have not said who owns the gun.