March 5, 2019, 6:59 PM GMT By Farnoush Amiri

A Georgia woman has been charged with fraudulently attempting to take $200,000 out of her mentally disabled's son trust fund.

Yvonne Longmire, 58, of Lawrenceville, about 30 miles east of Atlanta, surrendered to police in Gwinnett County on Friday after an arrest warrant was issued alleging she presented another man as her son in order to access his trust fund, according to a county police press release and incident report.

She faces charges of perjury, forgery, identity theft, theft by deception, criminal solicitation, and exploitation of an at-risk adult, the press release said.

Her son, Lee Longmire, 20, has been classified as a missing person since it was discovered that he has not been seen publicly for "several years," according to the police incident report.

"Gwinnett Police need the public’s help in locating a missing disabled person," the press release dated Feb. 27 said.

Authorities said that in December, Yvonne Longmire presented Maurice Ford, 23, as her son to an Atlanta probate court and physician, convincing them that her son had "recovered" from his disability and they no longer needed to oversee his trust fund.

Before Yvonne Longmire and Ford could withdraw the money, the former conservator of the son's estate, attorney Mike Smith, reached out to police after he became suspicious.

Lee Earnest Longmire; Yvonne Longmire; and Maurice Ford. Gwinnett County Police Department

Smith and Andrea Wagner, a paralegal, called police Jan. 24 and said that the photo Yvonne Longmire provided of her son does not look like Lee Longmire. They provided a Facebook photo and a driver's license photo of Lee to show that Ford does not appear to be the same person.

Arrest warrants were issued for both Yvonne Longmire and Ford shortly after. Ford, who is from the Atlanta area, was arrested in Phoenix.

Police said that Yvonne Longmire told them that she had left town with Lee Longmire before she surrendered March 1.

NBC News reached out to her lawyer but did not immediately hear back.

Yvonne Longmire is being held at the Gwinnett County Detention Center with no bond, police said.