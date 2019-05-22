Breaking News Emails
A Georgia woman was conned out of more than $80,000 by a man she became engaged to a week after they met online, according to police.
Gwinnett County Police said the victim from Alpharetta, Georgia began talking to John Martin Hill, 35, on the online dating platform Match.com on March 27.
They met in person the same day, and were quickly engaged.
Hill told the woman that he was a millionaire.
"During their short romance, he convinced her that they were in love and wanted to buy a house together," police said in a statement.
The victim gave Hill more than $80,000 towards the cost of their marital home, but he cut all contact with her after receiving the money, police said.
Hill lived in Duluth, Georgia with another woman and a child, and had recently bought a 2014 BMW that he painted black, according to a subsequent investigation by Gwinnett County's Electronic and Financial Crimes Unit.
Hill has changed his name more than five times in two and a half years, and is also wanted in Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, and New Jersey for similar schemes, authorities said.
Gwinnett County Police issued a warrant for Hill for theft by deception, a felony. His whereabouts are currently unknown.