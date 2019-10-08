Breaking News Emails
A cellphone video filmed in Florida shows a woman appearing to repeatedly call a black teenager a racial slur after he dropped a gum wrapper on the ground.
The 14-year-old's mother told NBC News that her son was yelled at Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg while he was with his grandmother.
Relatives of the boy said that the incident occurred after he left a FedEx store, according to NBC affiliate WFLA in Tampa.
On his way out, the teen opened a stick of gum and "littered the silver paper wrapper on the ground," his mother said. She said her son "knew better."
After the teen’s grandmother told him to pick up the trash, an unidentified white woman began yelling at him, his mother said. The teen's cousin recorded the interaction on his cellphone.
The video, which the teen's sister posted on Facebook, shows the woman telling the teen “to get down on your knees and find it.” It had been viewed more than 176,000 times as of midday Tuesday.
The mother said her son and his cousin were confused and felt disrespected by the woman, and chose to ignore her. When the teen who dropped the gum wrapper smiles and walks away, the woman repeatedly uses the N-word.
"Low-count, little n-----," the woman said. "That's how you are. All y'all. Low count f-----g n-----s."
In the Facebook post, the teen's sister said her brother had planned on picking up the wrapper “until she started calling him out.”
“Almost 2020, and we still are dealing with being spoken to in this manner over what exactly? A gum wrapper,” she wrote.