Ghislaine Maxwell accuser calls her a "sexual predator" in emotional court statement

An alleged victim of Ghislaine Maxwell delivered an emotional statement in court Tuesday, calling Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime associate a “sexual predator” who has never shown remorse for devastating the lives of young girls.

Annie Farmer spoke in a steady voice via an audio feed piped into the courtroom at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan before the judge ordered Maxwell to remain behind bars until her trial.

“I met Ghislaine Maxwell when I was 16 years old,” Farmer said. “She is a sexual predator who groomed and abused me and countless other children and young women. She has never shown any remorse for her heinous crimes or the devastating, lasting effects her actions caused.”

Annie Farmer leaves the courthouse after a bail hearing in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case in New York City on July 15, 2019. Lucas Jackson / Reuters file

Farmer said the number of people victimized by Maxwell may never be known. "But those of us who survived implore this court to detain her until she’s forced to stand trial and answer for her crimes,” said Farmer, who filed a federal lawsuit last November alleging that she was sexually abused by Epstein and Maxwell at his New Mexico ranch when she was 16.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan decided to keep Maxwell in jail pending her trial on charges of helping Epstein abuse women.

"Crucially, the defendant not only has significant financial resources, but has demonstrated sophistication in hiding those resources and herself,” said Nathan before announcing the decision.

Nathan also cited the seriousness of the alleged crimes, the strength of the government’s case and the length of the possible prison sentence -- 35 years -- if Maxwell were to be convicted. A trial date has been set for July 12, 2021.

Maxwell appeared via videoconference from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. She spoke sparingly at the start of the hearing.

“Not guilty, your honor,” Maxwell said when asked how she wished to plead to the charges.

Maxwell, 58, was arrested July 2 at a remote New Hampshire mansion. She had not been seen in public since Epstein, her longtime associate, was arrested on sex trafficking charges last year.

Maxwell was charged in a six-count indictment that alleges she recruited and groomed underage girls, some as young as 14, who were sexually abused by Epstein in the mid-1990s.

Her lawyers have argued that she’s the target of overzealous prosecutors and hasn’t had any contact with Epstein for more than a decade. They asked the judge to release her on $5 million bond to home confinement as she awaits trial.

But prosecutors have described her as an extreme flight risk, saying she has access to millions of dollars, extensive international contacts and citizenship in France, which does not have an extradition treaty with the U.S.

Prosecutors have said Maxwell has proven to be skilled at living in hiding, pointing to her purchase of a $1 million New Hampshire estate through a limited liability corporation that shielded the buyer’s identity. She tried to hide when the FBI came to arrest her and had in her home a cell phone wrapped in tinfoil in what prosecutors described as a “misguided effort to evade detection,” government court filings say.

In court Tuesday, her lawyer, Mark Cohen, pushed back against the government's claims that she poses a flight risk and argued that she should be released on bail.

"Our client is not Epstein, is not the monster portrayed by the media and now the government," he said.

Cohen noted that she's part of a large family and has remained in the country after charges were filed.

"They're trying to spin the facts to make my client look sinister, your honor," Cohen said.

Epstein died by suicide in jail last summer while awaiting trial. Following his death, federal prosecutors vowed to continue the investigation and prosecute his enablers.