Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein accuser's account of Prince Andrew tryst is 'ludicrous'

Ghislaine Maxwell said in a 2016 deposition that a woman’s account of engaging in sexual activity with Prince Andrew inside a bathtub in her home couldn’t be true because “the tub is too small,” according to a transcript released Thursday.

Maxwell dodged questions about whether Prince Andrew ever had sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, but insisted that it never happened inside her London home.

“Her entire ludicrous and absurd story of what took place in my house is an obvious lie,” Maxwell said, according to the 400-plus page transcript.

“She then characterized things that took place in my bathroom in the bathtub itself,” Maxwell added. “The tub is too small for any type of activity whatsoever.”

In previous interviews with NBC News and other outlets, Giuffre has said she engaged in sexual activity with Prince Andrew at Maxwell’s home that started in the bathroom and transitioned to a bedroom.

Representatives for Andrew declined to comment. But he has previously denied the allegations and said he has no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre. He has also suggested that a photograph showing the two of them together may have been doctored.

Virginia Giuffre with Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell at Prince Andrew's London home in a photo released with court documents.

New York federal prosecutors said in March that Andrew has "shut the door" on cooperating in the probe of Epstein's sex trafficking network.

Representatives for Maxwell did not respond to a request for comment.

The deposition was among more than 800 pages of documents that Maxwell, who is locked up on charges of helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse young girls, had long fought to keep out of public view.

The documents stem from a defamation lawsuit filed against Maxwell in 2015 by Giuffre, who has alleged that Epstein sexually abused her and that Maxwell and Epstein directed her to have sex with other men between 2000 and 2002. The case, which Giuffre brought after Maxwell accused her of lying when she said Maxwell and Epstein had exploited and abused her, was eventually settled.

Over two days of interviews with Giuffre’s lawyers, Maxwell struck a combative and at times elusive stance, refusing to answer several questions and repeatedly denying knowledge of Epstein engaging in sexual activity with underage girls.

“I never saw any inappropriate underage activities with Jeffrey ever,” Maxwell said, according to the transcript.

When asked if Epstein had a sexual preference for underage minors, Maxwell said: “I cannot tell you what Jeffrey’s story is. I’m not able to.”

“I am not addressing any questions about consensual adult sex,” Maxwell also said during the deposition.

Prior to the release of the transcript, there was speculation that others in Epstein’s orbit could be outed. But the deposition contains dozens of redactions and reveals no names of individuals who associated with Epstein.

At one point in the deposition interview, Maxwell acknowledged that she has flown on Epstein’s planes with former President Bill Clinton, but said she couldn't answer questions about the nature of Clinton and Epstein’s relationship.

“I couldn’t characterize Jeffrey’s relationship” with Clinton, Maxwell said, according to the transcript.

A spokesperson for Clinton has previously told NBC News that Clinton has never visited Epstein’s island and that Clinton had “not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade…well before his terrible crimes came to light.”

Maxwell’s deposition testimony is part of the federal charges filed against her earlier this summer. Prosecutors say the longtime Epstein companion helped the disgraced financier sexually abuse young girls in the mid-1990s and participated in some of the abuse herself.

Maxwell has also been charged with perjury in connection with her deposition testimony. She has pleaded not guilty.

Maxwell is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, just across the river from the federal prison in Manhattan where Epstein died by suicide in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Lawyers for Maxwell had argued that the deposition transcripts should remain sealed to protect her right to a fair trial and because they contain sensitive information.

But the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Maxwell on Monday, calling the arguments “meritless.” A New York federal judge on Tuesday ordered the documents to be released.

Giuffre said in a Wednesday night tweet that she was “very grateful” for the decision to release the depositions.

“This journey to justice has taken decades for my fellow abuse survivors and me, including years in which our voices were ignored,” Giuffre said.

“Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein did not act alone. With more transparency, I am hopeful that all who helped perpetrate these heinous crimes will be held accountable.”

The records were released nearly three months after a trove of documents from the same case were made public.

Those records included emails between Epstein and Maxwell from as recent as 2015, apparently contradicting her claims to a judge that she had no contact with him for over a decade.

In one typo-filled email, dated Jan. 25, 2015, Epstein wrote: "You have done nothing wrong and i woudl urge you to start acting like it. go outside, head high, not as an esacping convict. go to parties. deal with it."