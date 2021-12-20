Federal prosecutors gave their final pitch to jurors Monday in the sex trafficking trial of the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, arguing that as a longtime confidant of Jeffrey Epstein, she enabled the financier’s sexual desires for girls and young women by targeting and conditioning defenseless minors.

“Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe said, addressing a courtroom in lower Manhattan for more than two hours, labeling her a “sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing.”

The highly anticipated trial opened three weeks ago with a jury of six men and six women hearing from two dozen witnesses for the prosecution, including four accusers. Those women provided graphic accounts of how they say Maxwell “groomed” them to have sex with Epstein or pressured them into massages, in which she sometimes groped them herself.

Maxwell is accused of helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse the young girls, mostly in the 1990s. She has pleaded not guilty to all six charges related to conspiring with Epstein, a convicted sex offender who hanged himself in a New York City jail in 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

“She manipulated her victims and groomed them,” Moe told the jury. “She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable.”

Maxwell, who has been jailed since her arrest in July 2020, declined to testify in her own defense before her lawyers wrapped up their case Friday, calling far fewer witnesses than they initially planned.

The defense contends she is being scapegoated by the prosecution because the government cannot go after Epstein, and that his accusers have been motivated by money from a settlement. During the trial, lawyers also tried to distance Maxwell from some of the accusations of sexual abuse made against Epstein, and hammered home that “she is not Jeffrey Epstein. She is not like Jeffrey Epstein.”

Three of Maxwell’s accusers used pseudonyms in court. One of them, identified as Jane, said that she was 14 when Maxwell taught her how to sexually satisfy Epstein and that they trafficked her to other powerful men.

Another witness for the prosecution, Juan Alessi, said he worked at Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida, home from about 1990 to 2002. He told the jury that he saw “many, many, many females” at the estate and that it was Maxwell who exerted control as the “lady of the house.”

Maxwell was key to Epstein’s operation, Moe argued Monday, saying she and Epstein shared a “little black book” that had the phone numbers of young women for massages and that Maxwell “ran the same playbook again, again and again.”

Maxwell, the daughter of the publishing magnate Robert Maxwell, was attentive while the prosecutor spoke, taking notes and at times looking over to the jury. Her four siblings earlier linked arms in support of their sister when they arrived at the courthouse.

Maxwell’s defense team was expected to begin its closing arguments Monday afternoon. Jurors could reach a verdict before Christmas, when Maxwell turns 60, and she faces up to 80 years in prison if convicted.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.