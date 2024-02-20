Giant brawl breaks out during handshakes after college basketball game in San Antonio

A wild brawl erupted Monday night in San Antonio after a college basketball game between host University of the Incarnate Word and Texas A&M University–Commerce.

The visitors had come away with a 76-72 overtime victory at UIW’s Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center and players were in the handshake line when fists started flying.

ESPN cameras were focused on the handshakes at mid-court when the fight appeared to start just off camera, close to the UIW bench. Staff and others not in uniform also appeared to be in the middle of the fracas and hit the floor.

The ESPN commentators began a play-by-play of the fight and said during the broadcast that a girl in the stands had been hit and one of the team managers had a bloody face.

Both schools are members of the Southland Conference and the league promised action against those responsible.

"We will be working closely with both universities to review the footage and issue appropriate disciplinary action," according to a conference statement. "Unsportsmanlike behavior is unacceptable in the Southland Conference and the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, spectators, and officials remains a top priority.”

UIW is a Catholic school with a little more than 9,000 students in San Antonio. Texas A&M University-Commerce, formerly known as East Texas State University, has an enrollment of about 12,000 students.

"UIW and Texas A&M University-Commerce apologize for the behavior exhibited by our respective men’s basketball programs following the game on Monday night," the schools said in a joint statement.

"The unsportsmanlike conduct that occurred after the game does not reflect the values of the universities involved, as well as the Southland Conference and their member institutions. The matter is currently being reviewed collectively by the Conference office and both institutions.”

Both schools are set to play their next games on Saturday.

Texas A&M University-Commerce is scheduled to play at Nicholls while UIW has a game at McNeese State.

Both teams sit near the bottom of the Southland Conference. Texas A&M University-Commerce is 4-10 in league play and 10-17 overall while UIW is 3-10 ad 8-18.