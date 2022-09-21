A giant fire is burning at a BP refinery in Ohio

Fire crews were responding Tuesday to a giant blaze at a British Petroleum refinery in Ohio, officials said.

Images posted on social media showed huge flames and a column of black smoke at the Husky Toledo Refinery in the city of Oregon, just outside Toledo.

Andrew Laurell, a supervisor with Lucas County 911 Regional Council of Governments, said it wasn't clear where in the plant the fire ignited or if there were injuries.

Smoke rises from the BP Oil Refinery in Toledo, Ohio, on Sept 20, 2022. Courtesy Shawnelle Jones

The council, which handles emergency calls for the area, received its first 911 call about the fire at 6:50 p.m., he said.

A spokeswoman for the oil giant said the company was working with local fire crews responding to the blaze.

BP describes the plant as a "cornerstone" of the regional economy that can produce 160,000 barrels of crude oil daily — or about 3.8 million gallons of gas.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.