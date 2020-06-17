Giant wildfire near Phoenix continues to grow as Arizona also sees coronavirus cases spike

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A massive wildfire just northeast of Phoenix continued to burn through thousands of acres of desert and forestland on Wednesday, triggering evacuations as Arizona is also dealing with a spike in coronavirus cases.

The so-called Brush Fire in the Tonto National Forest has grown to nearly 90,000 acres — up from 64,000 on Tuesday — and was only 5 percent contained, according to InciWeb, the U.S. Forest Service’s wildfire information site.

The blaze began Saturday with a car fire. Amid mostly sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph, it quickly spread through terrain that includes everything from Sonoran desert and canyon lands to ponderosa pine forest, said Dee Hines, a spokesman for the team fighting the fire.



"It's kind of like a chimney, the way the wind goes up the canyons," he said. "Between the terrain and the wind it's been a really challenging fire."

No injuries have been reported. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office issued “go” notices to the communities of Sunflower and Apache Lake on Tuesday, telling residents to grab emergency items and leave. Residents in the communities of Tonto Basin and Punkin Center were also evacuated, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Hines said that 1,576 people were in the evacuation area, though it wasn’t immediately clear how many people left. The American Red Cross has opened three evacuation centers in Tucson, Payson and Miami, according to spokeswoman Greta Gustafson. There were 26 people between them, though the facilities aren’t meant for overnight stays.

Gustafson said volunteers are conducting health screenings and providing masks for evacuees to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Arizona, which has recorded nearly 40,000 cases and roughly 1,200 deaths according to an NBC News tally, saw its single largest daily increase in new cases earlier this week. According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the state added 2,400 new cases on Tuesday.

Images of the blaze showed towering flames and a wall of smoke billowing over the Mazatzal Mountains. Hines said the smoke was blowing away from Phoenix, toward the Four Corners region where Utah, Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado meet.

The National Weather Service said the fire was the seventh largest in Arizona history. The largest — the Wallow Fire — scorched more than 522,000 acres in 2011.