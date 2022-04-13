Giants' Alyssa Nakken becomes first woman to make on-field MLB appearance

Alyssa Nakken coached first base for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, making her the first woman to ever make an on-field appearance in a regular season major-league baseball game.

First base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected from the game before the Giants came to bat in the bottom of the third inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco. Nakken, an assistant coach, got the call from manager Gabe Kapler for the groundbreaking moment.

It wasn’t immediately clear why umpires threw Richardson out of the game with the Giants leading the San Diego Padres, 10-1, at the time.

Nakken, 31, is the first woman to ever have a full-time coaching job on a major-league team, and the uniform she wore for the Giants in the 2020 opener was donated to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

She was a standout softball player at Sacramento State University before she joined the Giants as a baseball operations intern in 2014 and began steadily going up San Francisco's organizational ladder.

Nakken's big night came just days after another historic moment for women in baseball.

Last week, Rachel Balkovec became the first woman to manage an affiliate of a major-league team when she took control of the New York Yankees’ Single-A team, the Tampa Tarpons.

It’s also the second season that Kim Ng has been general manager of the Miami Marlins. She is first woman and only the second Asian American to become a major-league general manager.