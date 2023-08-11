Gilgo Beach serial killing suspect's wife has breast and skin cancer, her attorney says

ISLIP TERRACE, New York — The estranged wife of Rex Heuermann, the Manhattan architect charged in the Gilgo Beach serial killings, has breast and skin cancer, her lawyer said Friday.

Attorney Robert Macedonio said at a news conference Friday that Asa Ellerup "has authorized me to relate to everybody that for the past several years, she’s been suffering from cancer."

"Emotionally, she’s recovering each day not only dealing with the cancer, but this newfound life that she has to come to terms with protecting herself and children," he said.

Macedonio said Ellerup is undergoing a course of treatment that will last 12 to 18 months. Her health insurance, which was tied to her husband’s business, expires in 60 days, he said.

Ellerup filed for divorce July 19, days after Heuermann was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Lynn Costello, 27. The remains of the women were discovered in December 2010 in Gilgo Beach on Long Island’s South Shore.

He has pleaded not guilty and denied involvement in the killings.

Rex A. Heuermann in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead, N.Y., on Aug. 1. James Carbone / Pool / Newsday via AP file

Heuermann is suspected in the disappearance and death of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, whose remains were also found near Gilgo Beach. That investigation remains ongoing.

The women were all believed to have been sex workers who advertised on online sites, according to police.

Police ultimately discovered 11 bodies in the area.

A family member of Jessica Taylor, one of the women whose bodies was found, lamented in a statement read by the family's attorney Friday that Heuermann's family has received more attention than the victims and their families.

“It’s disturbing to me to see how this family has remained in the spotlight since the arrest," attorney John Ray read. “You’d think after so many years of waiting for justice for these victims, so many years of waiting for answers, that they — the victims who were killed — would finally have their day of being in the spotlight of justice.”

Heuermann was arrested outside his Manhattan office July 13 in the most significant action in the decadeslong investigation into the series of killings.

Investigators spent 12 days searching the family’s Massapequa Park home on Long Island for evidence. Ellerup told the New York Post last month that the home was practically unlivable when the family returned. Macedonio and Vess Mitev, an attorney representing Ellerup's two adult children, said Friday that they may file a lawsuit related to the damage caused by the search.

Mitev said the suit would aim to "piece back what’s been crumbled into a million pieces."