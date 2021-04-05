Girl, 3, dies after falling into septic tank in New Jersey playground

Police in New Jersey are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl who fell into a septic tank.

On Saturday, officers responded to a medical assistance call about 9:27 p.m. at the Sun Outdoors Cape May campground off Route 9 in Erma, about 40 miles southwest of Atlantic City, according to the Lower Township Police Department. The officers found an unresponsive 3-year-old girl who was pulled out of a sewage septic tank in the playground, authorities said.

She was taken to a hospital where she later died, police said. The girl's name was not released by authorities.

Investigators said there was no sign of foul play and that the incident appeared to be an accident.

An investigation into the girl's death is still ongoing, and an autopsy conducted by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office was pending as of Sunday.