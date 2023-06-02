Girl, 4, found dead after wandering away from her family's vacation rental in Florida

Searchers found the body of a 4-year-old girl who wandered away from her family's vacation rental in Florida, officials said Friday.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission boat came upon the remains of Evelyn K. Geer on the edge of a canal in Port Charlotte, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

Evelyn K. Geer. Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

That location was behind a home the family had rented from VRBO, the sheriff said.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that the body of 4-year-old Evelyn K. Geer has been discovered,” according to the sheriff’s statement.

“FWC located her about an hour ago while searching by boat. Please keep the family in your prayers as they go through this unbearable time,” the sheriff's office added.

The sheriff sent the department's bloodhound to search for the diaper-clad girl around a neighborhood bordered by Barksdale Street, Cochran Boulevard and Collingswood Boulevard, about 30 miles north of Fort Myers, officials said.

Cochran had been closed during the search but that street has since been reopened to traffic.