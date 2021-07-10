Girl dies after being swept away by raging stormwaters near St. Louis

A 12-year-old girl who was in a vehicle that got stuck in raging stormwaters in the St. Louis area Saturday was swept away and died, authorities said.

The water carried Alyeya Carter into a storm drain near St. Louis Lambert International Airport early Saturday, and her body was found shortly before noon about 1½ miles away, said Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Juston Wheetley.

A 12-year-old girl swept away by floodwaters was found in St. Louis County, Mo., on July 10, 2021. Missouri Highway Patrol

The vehicle was headed east when it got stuck in the drain near Interstate 70, he said. The adult driver and two children were able to get out safely, Wheetley said.

The floodwaters quickly receded, and no injuries were reported from other vehicles stuck in the high water, he said.

The St. Louis area was under severe thunderstorm warnings Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.