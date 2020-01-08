A little girl, struck in the head by a foul ball at a Houston Astros game nearly eight months ago, likely suffered long-term damage that will put her at permanent risk of seizures, the family said.
The girl, then 2 1/2, was injured on May 29 when a line shot, hit by Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr., struck her while sitting on the field level just beyond the third base dugout at Minute Maid Park.
Lawyer Richard Mithoff, who represents the girl's family, said to the Houston Chronicle that doctors have likened his client's injuries to the aftermath of a stroke.
“She remains subject to seizures and is on medication and will be, perhaps, for the rest of her life. That may or may not be resolved,” Mithoff told the paper.
Mithoff could not be immediately reached for comment by on Wednesday. But Mithoff's assistant told NBC News that all of the attorney's comments in the newspaper were accurate.
“She is able to continue with much of her routine as a girl her age would do, but her parents have to (be) particularly vigilant — as they are,” Mithoff told the paper.
The little girl was struck in the back of the head while sitting in her grandfather’s lap.
Almora was in tears and inconsolable after seeing the girl was hurt.
At the time of the incident, protective field-level netting at Minute Maid stretched from dugout-to-dugout and section 111 where the girl was sitting, was the first section without nets. The team has since stretched the nets from foul pole-to-foul pole.
A spokeswoman for the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority, which owns Minute Maid Park, declined to comment Wednesday. A rep for the Astros could not be immediately reached for comment.
The family has not yet taken any civil action and has paid for all the child's medical bills, according to Mithoff's assistant.
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has told all 30 major league teams to expand ballpark netting past the dugouts during this off-season.
“The family is gratified by the announcement from Major League Baseball that the netting will be extended in all 30 ballparks,” Mithoff said. “This is obviously a very significant step forward.”
An NBC News investigation published in October found that there have been at least 808 reports of injuries to fans from baseballs from 2012 to 2019.