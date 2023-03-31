Girlfriend of Oregon football player who died in rock slide accident announces birth of their child

Kelly Kay, whose late boyfriend, Spencer Webb, died in a rock slide accident eight months ago, has given birth.

Webb was a junior tight end for the Oregon Ducks at the time of his death, which occurred after he hit his head on a rock while on a steep trail 35 miles close to his college campus. A month after his death, Kay announced that she was pregnant with Webb’s child.

On Friday, Kay announced the birth of their son with a post shared on Instagram. which included photos of her holding her newborn in her arms.

“Spider Webb 3/30/23,” she wrote with a caption that included a spider and spider web emoji. The post’s photos also included an image of a football jersey with Webb’s last name.

Kay shared the process of both her grief and pregnancy in the months since the news of Webb’s death came to light. In January, Kay marked the sixth-month anniversary of Webb’s death with a post that reflected on becoming a first-time mother.

“6 months of death. 6 months of life. Half a year, that feels like just yesterday. Half a year of time standing still. Your voice, your laugh, your scent, your jokes, your energy, it’s all still here,” she captioned the post. “We can all feel it. I’ll never understand why this happened or understand this part of life.”

Kay’s post included a photo of an ultrasound and text messages with a contact listed as “Baby Daddy,” which appeared to indicate the conversation was with Webb.

“I’ll forever be grateful for our time together, even though it was cut short, and the beautiful blessing you left me with,” she continued the caption. “We said 5ever, and we meant it. I love you in this life and all the rest.”