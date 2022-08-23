Girlfriend of Oregon football player who died in rock slide accident says she’s pregnant with his baby

The girlfriend of a University of Oregon football player who died last month said Monday on Instagram that she is pregnant with his baby.

Kelly Kay announced she was expecting a baby with a series of photos, in which she also tagged boyfriend Spencer Webb, who died in July after he fell and hit his head on some rock slides about 35 miles from the University of Oregon campus. He was 22.

“We created an angel before heaven gained one 🕊 all you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you’ll be the best one from up above,” Kay captioned her post. “Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you @spider_”

In her post, Kay shared images of an ultrasound, as well as a text exchange with someone logged in her phone as “Baby Daddy” who appeared to be Webb.

After Webb died, Kay mourned him on Instagram.

“My best friend my twin flame the love of my life,” she wrote. “I’ve never loved anything as much as i love you. You were my everything, you gave me purpose, you showed me what it’s like to be cherished and valued and seen for me. We had so many big plans," she wrote.

Police say Webb’s death appeared to be accidental, with no signs of foul play. Oregon football coach Dan Lanning also grieved Webb after he died