By David K. Li

General Motors announced Monday it plans to slash 14,700 jobs — about 15 percent of its U.S. workforce — and possibly close up to five domestic plants.

The reduction in force includes 8,100 white-collar employees who'll be targeted via buyouts and layoffs and about 6,000 factory workers will also lose jobs, although some may transfer to truck plants.

The factories to be closed currently produce cars that are not sold in the United States.

GM also announced it'll be closing a Canadian plant, costing about 2,500 jobs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.