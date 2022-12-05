'GMA3' anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach taken off air after news of their relationship surfaced

"GMA3" co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been taken off the air temporarily after news of their romantic relationship surfaced last week.

In a 9 a.m. call on Monday, ABC News President Kim Godwin said she made the decision to take the anchors off the air due to the internal and external "distraction" that their relationship has caused, even though it does not violate company policy, according to ABC News.

Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos filled in for the pair on Monday.

On the show, Ramos told viewers that Robach and Holmes “have the day off.”

Godwin’s announcement comes days after the ABC anchors were seen holding hands in a car and spending time together in pictures published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday.

Holmes and Robach’s relationship revelation has garnered a lot of attention on social media as the co-anchors are both married to other people.

Both Robach and Holmes have been married to their spouses since 2010. The pair have not made any public statements regarding the recently surfaced reports of their relationship.

But on Friday, while hosting the afternoon extension of “Good Morning America” with Robach, Holmes poked fun about the “great week” the pair had.

"You know, it's too bad it's Friday," he said. "It's been a great week, just want this one to keep going, and going, and going."

"Speak for yourself," Robach responded. "I am very excited about the weekend."

Both Holmes and Robach deactivated their Instagram accounts since their relationship made news.

Amy Robach previously worked for MSNBC and NBC News for nine years, spending some of her time at the company as a co-host of "Weekend Today" with Lester Holt before leaving in 2012. T.J. Holmes was briefly a contributing anchor on MSNBC.