GMA's Robin Roberts says her partner, Amber Laign, has breast cancer

ABC's "Good Morning America" anchor Robin Roberts said Thursday that she will be away from the morning show from time to time as she supports her partner, Amber Laign, through treatment for breast cancer.

"My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she’s been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer," Roberts said in a video posted to her Twitter. "She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy."

Roberts said the prognosis was good, and the couple were thankful to those closest to them for keeping the diagnosis private until they were ready to share.

"She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges like my journey with cancer. It’s my turn now to be there for her like she was for me," Roberts added. "And that means I’ll be way from GMA from time to time like this morning as she starts chemo."

Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and also underwent surgery and chemo treatments. In 2012, she was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a bone marrow disease.

"We know many, many are facing cancer and other challenges — like my mama said, 'everybody’s got something,'" Roberts concluded. "Please know that you are in our prayers and hopefully we’re in yours, too."