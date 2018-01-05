All eyes will be on the Golden Globe Awards this Sunday — and not just for the red carpet and big winners. This first major awards show since sexual misconduct allegations rocked Hollywood, the Globes will be closely watched this year for how its host, Seth Meyers, and the winners and presenters make use of their time at the mic.
The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards return to NBC with host Seth Meyers this Sunday, January 7th at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the event.
The Red Carpet
The Golden Globes Facebook page has the exclusive live stream of the two-hour event leading up to the show beginning at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.
E! News will be leading the live televised red-carpet coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT — their fashion analysis can be viewed on the E! network, the official E! website with a cable log-in, or on the E! News app, which will see a return of the immersive E! Live 360.
The Ceremony
For cable subscribers, tune in to your local NBC affiliate for the live broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Cable subscribers can also view the ceremony on NBC’s live streaming site or smartphone app with proper cable credentials.
The live ceremony will not be streamed anywhere for free. However, a few over-the-top subscription services offer NBC. Head to Hulu’s Live TV Plan, Sling TV, or YouTube TV, all of which conveniently offer free trials!
The Nominees
