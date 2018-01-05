The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards return to NBC with host Seth Meyers this Sunday, January 7th at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the event.

The Red Carpet

The Golden Globes Facebook page has the exclusive live stream of the two-hour event leading up to the show beginning at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

E! News will be leading the live televised red-carpet coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT — their fashion analysis can be viewed on the E! network, the official E! website with a cable log-in, or on the E! News app, which will see a return of the immersive E! Live 360.

The Ceremony

For cable subscribers, tune in to your local NBC affiliate for the live broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Cable subscribers can also view the ceremony on NBC’s live streaming site or smartphone app with proper cable credentials.

The live ceremony will not be streamed anywhere for free. However, a few over-the-top subscription services offer NBC. Head to Hulu’s Live TV Plan, Sling TV, or YouTube TV, all of which conveniently offer free trials!

The Nominees

A complete list of winners and nominees can be found here!