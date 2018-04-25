Golden State Killer: Ex-cop arrested in serial murder-rape cold case

Breaking News Emails
A decadeslong search for the Golden State Killer — who police say committed 12 murders, 45 rapes and 120 home burglaries during a reign of terror in the 1970s and '80s — may be finally over.
A 72-year-old ex-police officer, Joseph James DeAngelo, who appears to fit the description of the elusive suspect, was arrested overnight on a warrant out of Ventura County, California for two murder charges by police in Sacramento, law enforcement sources told NBC News.
DeAngelo was being held without bail in the Sacramento County Main Jail, according to records.
Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and Sheriff Scott Jones have a press conference scheduled for 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET) where they are expected to divulge more details about the capture of the suspect.
Also called the East Area Rapist, the mysterious maniac was blamed for a battery of crimes in the county starting in the late 1970s and ending — for reasons still unexplained — in 1981.
From Sacramento south to the Los Angeles suburbs, he raped women who were home alone, women who were with their children, and killed women and man together, police said.
While the suspect went underground, police kept looking and in 2016 the FBI offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
The search for the suspect took on a renewed urgency earlier this year after a book about the case written by the late Michelle McNamara called "I'll Be Gone in the Dark" was published in February with the help of her husband, comic-actor Patton Oswalt.
Contra Costa County cold case investigator Paul Holes, who had worked on this case for decades, told NBC's Megyn Kelly last month the serial killer would follow the news accounts of his crimes and kept a step ahead of the pursuing police by changing the way he targeted his victims.
“He covered his trail very well,” Holes said. “What he didn’t account for was DNA technology.”
His possible undoing, though, is that he left behind plenty of DNA that police might be able to use to identify him, Holes said.
Jane Carson-Sandler, who said she was raped by the killer in 1976, told Kelly she "used to want to punch him in the face."
"I really feel that if I were to see him today — it took me a long time to be able to forgive him," she said. "He’s a very sick man and I was the one carrying all these feelings around. Once I was able to forgive him, I felt a tremendous freedom. I want to look him in the eye."