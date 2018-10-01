'Golden State Killer' suspect charged with four more murders, for total of 12

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A retired police officer who investigators believe is the "Golden State Killer," who terrorized California during the 1970s and the 1980s, was charged Thursday with four more counts of murder, bringing to 12 the number of slayings he is charged with.

"Violent cold cases never grow cold for their victims or loved ones," Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley said at a news conference to announce the charges of first-degree murder against Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, who was a police officer in the California towns of Exeter and Auburn during the 1970s.

DeAngelo was arrested April 24 at his home in the Citrus Heights suburb of Sacramento. He has also been charged with four killings in Orange County, two in Ventura County and two in Sacramento County, and he is scheduled to appear in court in Sacramento on Monday.

Until Thursday, however, he hadn't been charged in Santa Barbara County, where authorities believe he killed Robert Offerman and Alexandria Manning in December 1979 and Cheri Domingo and Gregory Sanchez in July 1981, Dudley said. Each of the four new counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances carries a possible sentence of death or life in prison without parole.

Dudley said all of the 12 charges were coordinated with her colleagues in the other counties, a process she called "unprecedented." She offered no further details.