'Golden State Killer' suspect charged with four more murders, for total of 12

Until Thursday, however, he hadn't been charged in Santa Barbara County, where authorities believe he killed Robert Offerman and Alexandria Manning in December 1979 and Cheri Domingo and Gregory Sanchez in July 1981, Dudley said. Each of the four new counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances carries a possible sentence of death or life in prison without parole.

Dudley said all of the 12 charges were coordinated with her colleagues in the other counties, a process she called "unprecedented." She offered no further details.

From Sacramento south to the Los Angeles suburbs, the masked gunman raped women who were home alone and women who were with their children, and he killed women and men together, police have said.

Investigators have said they zeroed in on DeAngelo after scouring dozens of family trees on genealogy websites for possible DNA and profile matches. Critics of the investigative approach contend that it could jeopardize privacy rights.

Paul Holes, a retired investigator with the Contra Costa County district attorney's office who was closely linked to the case, said last month that investigators believed that DeAngelo, if he is the killer, was driven by the breakup of his engagement to a woman during the 1960s.

Holes — who retired less than a month before DeAngelo was arrested — said that when investigators began looking into his background, they found a newspaper article from the 1960s about DeAngelo's engagement to a woman whom he ended up not marrying.