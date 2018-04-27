Golden State Killer suspect's capture sparks DNA-site privacy fears

GEDmatch said in a statement that law enforcement never approached it about the case in California.

"It has always been GEDmatch's policy to inform users that the database could be used for other uses, as set forth in the Site Policy," the website said, adding that participants' information could help in the "identification of relatives that have committed crimes or were victims of crimes."

"When you find somebody that has DNA that they might share with our offender ... then you find somebody else. And if you see that they share a little more DNA, you've stepped a bit closer to who the offender is," Paul Holes, a recently retired cold case detective with the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office, told NBC News. "And so you end up marching down that path until, ultimately, you get within a reasonably small suspect pool.

Officials say the pool in this case included DeAngelo, who was the right age and lived in the area of where many of the crimes took place. Investigators kept tabs on him for six days, collecting actual DNA on items he had thrown out, before arresting him Tuesday night at his suburban Sacramento home.

And DNA potentially may have played an earlier role in the case: By stopping the crime spree. Genetic testing was just coming into use as a criminal investigative tool in 1986 when the Golden State Killer apparently ended his decade-long wave of attacks.

DeAngelo, who was a former police officer for two different departments in the 1970s, likely would have known about the new method, experts said.

After Sacramento County prosecutors confirmed Thursday that they found DeAngelo through genealogical websites, Ancestry.com and 23andMe put out statements denying they played any role.

Still, privacy laws aren't strong enough to stop other police departments from prying, said Steve Mercer, the chief attorney for the forensic division of the Maryland Office of the Public Defender.

"People who submit DNA for ancestors testing are unwittingly becoming genetic informants on their innocent family," Mercer said, adding that they "have fewer privacy protections than convicted offenders whose DNA is contained in regulated databanks."

According to Sheldon Krimsky, a Tufts University professor who studies ethics in science and medicine, almost half of the firms that provide ancestry information will sell your genetic information to some other company. Those might include pharmaceutical or drug developers who want it for research.

Krimsky said in an online interview earlier this year that only 10 percent of the ancestry companies will destroy a person's original sample.

"The vast majority hold onto your sample or sell it. So it's not just the data, but your actual your saliva, that's being shopped around," he added.