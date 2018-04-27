Golden State Killer suspect's capture sparks DNA-site privacy fears

Breaking News Emails
To crack the decades-long cold case of the elusive Golden State Killer, investigators in California used police work straight out of the 21st century — the convergence of DNA testing and an online genealogy database — to track down their suspect.
But the outcome has raised potential legal and privacy concerns for the millions of people who submit their DNA for the purpose of understanding their heritage or health — not being dragged into an undisclosed law enforcement investigations.
"DNA databases are relatively new, but nobody thinks they'll ever be used in this manner," said Joel Winston, a consumer protection lawyer and a former deputy attorney general for the state of New Jersey.
"But these companies have privacy policies that are actual binding legal contracts," he added. "The problem is nobody reads them."
The idea of people relinquishing control of their DNA — and ultimately giving up their privacy to genetic testing companies and third parties without fully realizing it — worries some observers.
Authorities in California arrested Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, after matching crime-scene DNA with genetic material stored by a distant relative on an online site. From there, they narrowed it down to the Sacramento-area grandfather using DNA obtained from material he'd discarded, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said Thursday.
DeAngelo has been charged in at least eight killings, but is suspected in at least 12 murders, 45 rapes and 120 burglaries throughout California in the 1970s and 80s.
The site used to find him is called GEDmatch.com, a free open-source website that allows people to upload their genetic information retrieved from genetic testing companies, mainly to find other relatives or for research.
GEDmatch said in a statement that law enforcement never approached it about the case in California.
"It has always been GEDmatch's policy to inform users that the database could be used for other uses, as set forth in the Site Policy," the website said, adding that participants' information could help in the "identification of relatives that have committed crimes or were victims of crimes."
"When you find somebody that has DNA that they might share with our offender ... then you find somebody else. And if you see that they share a little more DNA, you've stepped a bit closer to who the offender is," Paul Holes, a recently retired cold case detective with the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office, told NBC News. "And so you end up marching down that path until, ultimately, you get within a reasonably small suspect pool.
Officials say the pool in this case included DeAngelo, who was the right age and lived in the area of where many of the crimes took place. Investigators kept tabs on him for six days, collecting actual DNA on items he had thrown out, before arresting him Tuesday night at his suburban Sacramento home.
And DNA potentially may have played an earlier role in the case: By stopping the crime spree. Genetic testing was just coming into use as a criminal investigative tool in 1986 when the Golden State Killer apparently ended his decade-long wave of attacks.
DeAngelo, who was a former police officer for two different departments in the 1970s, likely would have known about the new method, experts said.
After Sacramento County prosecutors confirmed Thursday that they found DeAngelo through genealogical websites, Ancestry.com and 23andMe put out statements denying they played any role.
Still, privacy laws aren't strong enough to stop other police departments from prying, said Steve Mercer, the chief attorney for the forensic division of the Maryland Office of the Public Defender.
"People who submit DNA for ancestors testing are unwittingly becoming genetic informants on their innocent family," Mercer said, adding that they "have fewer privacy protections than convicted offenders whose DNA is contained in regulated databanks."
According to Sheldon Krimsky, a Tufts University professor who studies ethics in science and medicine, almost half of the firms that provide ancestry information will sell your genetic information to some other company. Those might include pharmaceutical or drug developers who want it for research.
Krimsky said in an online interview earlier this year that only 10 percent of the ancestry companies will destroy a person's original sample.
"The vast majority hold onto your sample or sell it. So it's not just the data, but your actual your saliva, that's being shopped around," he added.
With so much at stake, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., last November called for more scrutiny into DNA testing kits — saying unknowing customers may be putting their genetic information at risk of being sold.
In response, companies such as Ancestry, which has seen more than 5 million users register for its product, said they do not sell data to third parties or researchers without a person's consent.
While the Golden State Killer case raises a host of ethical questions, including whether the relatives of DeAngelo were told how their DNA was being used, Winston said the DNA testing kit industry, which saw a boom in sales in 2017, is showing no signs of slowing.
It's up to consumers, he said, to be informed.
"Privacy is the thing that everybody cares about," Winston added, "but it's not stopping anyone from using these services."