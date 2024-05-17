Scottie Scheffler, world’s top golfer, charged with assaulting a police officer at PGA Championship

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler was detained by police and charged with assaulting a police officer and other counts Friday outside of the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, according to court documents and an ESPN reporter, who took video of the incident.

Footage posted on X by Jeff Darlington appeared to show Scheffler being led away by officers.

The incident happened before the second round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, which was set to begin at 7:15 a.m.

Court records show that he was booked on charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic.

PGA officials said round 2 was delayed due to a "serious accident near the course" after police said a man was fatally struck by a shuttle bus around 5 a.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Scheffler, 27, turned pro in 2018 and has appeared in the PGA championships four times.

