'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes in critical condition after apparent hit-and-run in NYC

"Gone Girl" actor Lisa Banes was in critical condition after an apparent hit-and-run accident in New York City's Upper West Side on Friday.

Banes, 65, was at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital after she was hit near Lincoln Center, said her manager, David Williams. She was crossing Amsterdam Avenue when a motorized bicycle or scooter ran a red light and hit her.

"The driver did not stop but continued," Williams said. "Luckily, she was relatively close to the hospital and she was able to be transported there."

The New York City Police Department said it does not identify accident victims. It said that when officers responded to an accident at that location Friday night, they observed a 65-year-old woman "with severe head trauma" in the roadway.

A scooter traveling north on Amsterdam ran a light and struck the woman in the roadway, police said. No suspects have been identified.

Barnes has appeared in such films as "Gone Girl," "A Cure for Wellness" and "Cocktail." Her television work includes "Six Feet Under," "Nashville" and most recently "Them."