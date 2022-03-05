‘Good Times’ actor Johnny Brown dies at 84

Actor Johnny Brown, best know for his role as housing project superintendent Nathan Bookman in the 1970s sitcom "Good Times," has died. He was 84.

His daughter, Broadway actress Sharon Catherine Brown, confirmed the news in an Instagram post Friday.

"Our family is devastated," she wrote. "We respectfully ask for privacy at this time because we need a minute to process the unthinkable."

According to the Instagram post, Brown passed away on Wednesday. Further details of his death have not yet been made public.

"He was literally snatched out of our lives. It’s not real for us yet. So there will be more to say but not now," his daughter said. "Dad was the absolute best. We love him so very much."

"Good Times" cast members (back row) Ralph Carter, Ja'net DuBois, Johnny Brown, (front row) Jimmie Walker, BernNadette Stanis, and Janet Jackson in Los Angeles on Sept. 29, 1977. CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Brown joined "Good Times" in 1975 during the show's second season. He portrayed Bookman on the show until the series was canceled in 1979.

He also joined the comedy sketch TV show "Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In" as a regular performer for three seasons.

Some of his other TV credits include shows like "The Jeffersons," "Family Matters," "Sister, Sister," "The Wayans Bros.," among many others.

Brown, who was also regarded as a talented singer, recorded songs and performed in a band with saxophonist Sam “The Man” Taylor as well as twice on Broadway in the 1960s.

The actor made his film debut on 1996 portraying a blind pianist in the drama "A Man Called Adam." He later co-starred alongside Martin Sheen in 2008’s "Man in the Mirror."

Brown was born on June 11, 1937, in St. Petersburg, Florida, and raised in Harlem. In addition to his daughter, he is survived by June, his wife of 61 years, and his son, John Jr.