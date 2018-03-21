The Maryland school resource officer who possibly prevented a massacre by fatally shooting a rampaging student got a shout out Wednesday from another so-called “good guy with a gun.”

Stephen Willeford, who was praised in November after he fatally shot the gunman who'd killed 26 people at a Texas church in Sutherland Springs, said he would “be honored to shake the hand" of St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy Blaine Gaskill.

Deputy First Class Blaine Gaskill. St. Mary's Sheriff's Office via AP

“I think what he did was outrageously courageous and needed to be done,” Willeford, an National Rifle Association gun instructor, told NBC News on Wednesday. “He’s a true hero who put his life on the line. I would love to meet him. I think that would be excellent.”

Asked if he had any advice for Gaskill now that he’s in the public eye, Willeford chuckled and said “no.”

“He’s another good guy with a gun,” he said, repeating a phrase that is part of the NRA's mantra about armed citizens being the only thing "that can stop a bad guy with a gun."

Willeford is not likely to get any argument on the good guy part from Gaskill’s boss, Sheriff Tim Cameron, or Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. Both have praised the 34-year-old “tough guy” for putting his own life on the line Tuesday.

Gaskill, who has yet to make a public statement, confronted 17-year-old Austin Wyatt Rollins in a hallway at Great Mills High School and opened fire after telling the student to put down his gun, police and witnesses have said.

Rollins, at the point, had already wounded 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey and a 14-year-old boy whose name police have not released. Willey remains in critical condition. The boy was treated for a gunshot wound to the thigh and has been discharged, police said.

“While it’s still tragic, he may have saved other people’s lives,” Hogan said of Gaskill in the aftermath of Tuesday’s shooting.

The reports of Gaskill’s actions come as a national debate is underway on how best to prevent deadly school shootings. It was rekindled by the Valentine’s Day massacre of 17 students and staffers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Gaskill’s quick response also stands in stark contrast to that of Parkland school safety officer Scot Peterson who resigned amid reports that he went awol when the shooting started.

The NRA has been quick to point to Gaskill as proof that armed guards and teachers are a better deterrent than gun control. But Gaskill faced a teenager armed with a handgun, not a rifle capable of firing multiple rounds like the Parkland shooter.

Still, what Gaskill is reported to have done is extremely rare.

Stephen Willeford listens during a prayer vigil for the victims of the Sutherland Springs church shooting on Nov. 8, 2017 in Floresville, Texas. David J. Phillip / AP

The Washington Post, which has done an analysis of dozens of school shootings, reported Wednesday that Gaskill would only be the second school resource officer to kill an active shooter since the 1999 Columbine High School massacre.

In the aftermath of the Parkland mass killing, President Donald Trump has called for arming teachers — an idea praised by the NRA and dismissed as a “colossally stupid idea” by many educators and school safety advocates.

Still, Florida Gov. Rick Scott last month inked a new law that defied the NRA by raising the age to buy all firearms to 21 and imposed other gun-buying restrictions — but also allowed trained school workers and teachers to arm themselves.

Willeford's brush with fame came after he pursued Texas church shooter Devin Patrick Kelly and shot him dead. He used a rifle similar to the Ruger AR-556 that Kelley used to commit the massacre.

It was later revealed that Willeford was a longtime NRA gun instructor — so the powerful gun lobby, which has been fighting attempts to ban such weapons, was quick to dub him as their kind of hero.

They did the same for Gaskill on Tuesday.

"This [Great Mills High School] armed school resource officer, you're not hearing anyone in #MSM talk about it because it disrupts their narrative...They do take issue with defending our most vulnerable and our most innocent and as a mother I will never understand that" —@DLoesch pic.twitter.com/ZidUzaWLmD — NRATV (@NRATV) March 20, 2018

Willeford, who recently was the guest of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Tex., at the State of the Union address in January, has done only sporadic interview since the Nov. 5 tragedy that pulled him from obscurity.

His lawyer, Pamela Thompson of San Antonio, said that’s mostly been by design.

“First, everybody wants a piece of him and he can’t take time off from his job to do interviews,” she said. “He did what he did because of the training he had and because it was the right thing to do. He didn’t do it to be anybody’s hero.”