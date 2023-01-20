Google parent Alphabet to cut 12,000 jobs

Google parent Alphabet Inc. is cutting 12,000 jobs in the latest round of layoffs to hit the technology sector.

CEO Sundar Pichai announced the cuts in a memo to Google employees that was later shared online in a company blog post.

"This will mean saying goodbye to some incredibly talented people we worked hard to hire and have loved working with," Pichai said. "I'm deeply sorry for that. The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here."

The cuts come amid sweeping layoffs in the technology industry, with Microsoft Corp just days ago announcing plans to lay off 10,000 workers.

It was not immediately clear which teams would be affected by the layoffs, but they are expected to affect workers in the United States and globally, according to Pichai's note.

"Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today," Pichai said in his memo.

“I am confident about the huge opportunity in front of us thanks to the strength of our mission, the value of our products and services, and our early investments in AI," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.