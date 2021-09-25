Noted gospel singer Kelly Price was safe Friday night after she had been reported missing in the Atlanta area, where she lives, her lawyer said.

Monica Ewing said she doesn't believe Price was ever actually missing, but that she did go to "a quiet place" to recover after recently being discharged from a hospital where she was treated for Covid-19.

"She’s safe," Ewing said. "She was released from the hospital with Covid and she went to a quiet place and she’s trying to recover."

The lawyer said Price was over Covid-19 but still needed to get up to full strength in order to perform.

"She's got to rest and start the journey back to health," she said.

Sgt. Wayne Delk of Cobb County Police in Georgia confirmed that Price was the subject of a missing person's report but said no details would be released, including who reported her missing.

The 48-year-old singer spoke about contracting Covid-19 on an Instagram video July 29: "I wasn't feeling so well last night. ... It has come back that I have Covid. ... I am very achy. I have no appetite. I am very weak. I can barely stay awake."

She said she was "praying that this passes quickly."

TMZ first reported the singer was missing.

Price has had multiple gospel hits. In 1998, her song "Friend of Mine" reached No. 1 on Billboard's adult R&B airplay chart.

Earlier this year the record label Motown Gospel announced it signed Price to a deal that included the spring release of her extended-play record "Grace."

The label did not respond to a request for comment.