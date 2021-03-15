Grammy-winning gospel singer Kirk Franklin apologized over the weekend after his son posted a recording of a phone call in which Franklin hurled profanities and an apparent threat at his son.

In audio of the partial phone call posted to Kerrion Franklin's Instagram account, the elder Franklin can be heard saying: "You need to get your skinny motherf-----g ass back out the g------ way before I put my foot in your ass."

"I will break your neck if you ever disrespect me," he continued before seeming to hang up.

"Did he just hang up the phone? 'I’ll break your neck.' Is that a threat?" Kerrion said before ending the recording.

The pair have had a tumultuous relationship. Kirk Franklin has two children with wife Tammy Collins and legally adopted her daughter from a previous relationship. Kerrion is Kirk's son from a previous relationship.

"This is why I’m done. No father should speak to their children like this," Kerrion posted in a caption alongside the video.

"Hanging up in my face, No apology, no compassion, no effort. Stop telling me to go home to my family I don’t even know where they live. I don’t think I’ll ever trust my father to be alone around him ever again," he added. "I didn’t want to do this. I probably won’t release the entire recording because it’s too embarrassing that Im even dealing with this."

On Saturday, Kirk Franklin, who hosts BET's reality singing competition "Sunday Best," posted a video to Twitter addressing the call.

"Many of you know I have an older son named Kerrion Franklin. ... We have had a toxic relationship with him as a family," Franklin said. "We’ve tried for many years — through counseling, through therapy — to try to rectify this private family matter."

He said that a therapist had been on the call earlier in the phone conversation, "but he never played that part of the recording."

"I felt extremely disrespected in that conversation and I lost my temper. And I said words that are not appropriate, and I am sincerely sorry to all of you," Franklin said. "I’m not perfect, I’m human and I’m going to make mistakes, and I’m trying to make it right. Please keep me and my family in your prayers."