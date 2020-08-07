New York governor says schools can reopen for in-person classes

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave New York schools the green light Friday to reopen classrooms in the fall.

Cuomo’s announcement ended weeks of speculation about whether the state would follow others in delaying in-person education.

But Cuomo’s announcement is not likely to be the last word on this contentious issue. There continues to be stiff opposition from teachers and parents to resuming in-class education, especially in New York City which has the nation’s biggest public school system with more than 1.1 million students.

Every region is well below our COVID infection limit, therefore all school districts are authorized to open.



If the infection rate spikes, the guidance will change accordingly.



School districts are required to submit plans to NYS for review. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 7, 2020

Cuomo's directive leaves it up to local politicians and superintendents to decide whether and how to reopen. And while Cuomo said schools can reopen if they are in a region where the average rate of positive coronavirus tests is below 5 percent, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he would only open the city's schools if the rate was below 3 percent.

New York, as of Friday, has reported 425,047 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 33,566 deaths. Most of the fatalities occurred during the spring when the pandemic was hitting the Northeast the hardest.

While the number of new cases in New York has been trending downward of late, there has been an uptick in new infections in the surrounding states, according to the latest NBC News analysis.

Meanwhile, the national death toll from COVID-19 climbed above 160,000 on Thursday and the U.S. was closing in on 5 million confirmed cases -- the most in the world. Most of the new cases have been in the Southern and in the Sun Belt states that began reopening just as the coronavirus was starting to crest.

On Friday, Virginia recorded a single-day record 2,105 cases, NBC News figures show.

